Mira Furlan (Babylon 5, Lost) 1955-2021

Yet another Babylon 5 actor has passed away far too young.Mira Furlan, Delenn on Babylon 5, passed away on the 20th. Apparently, her health had been failing for a while. She was only 65.She came from war torn Yugoslavia, often risking her life traveling to do stage plays. She brought a unique voice to Babylon 5 as Delenn, and was an amazing part of the cast.After B5 she had a recurring role on Lost.This is yet another shocking, premature death for a Babylon 5 cast member. Andreas Katsulas, Richard Biggs, Michael O'Hare, Jeff Conaway, Jerry Doyle, and Stephen Furst have all passed away, most by the age of 60. (Furst was the oldest up to now, passing away at 63.)