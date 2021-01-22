Inauguration Concert hosted by Tom Hanks
This was carried live on multiple broadcast and cable channels, but I did not watch it. I figured it would turn up on Hulu or Amazon next day, but it didn't.
Then I saw PBS carried it, so I went to the PBS streaming app, but it only had the 30 minute PBS News Hour intro show to the concert.
Anyways, I went to the YouTube app (I have a Firestick) and there it was, but it was still branded as a PBS News Hour show.
So if you would like to watch this, there it is.
Usually, I would not watch this kind of thing, but I've heard from several people that they were very moved by the show.
Re: Inauguration Concert hosted by Tom Hanks
I liked Springsteen, Foo Fighters and Katy Perry. A lot of it was pretty middling though. And Hanks seemed uncomfortable, cold and stilted.
