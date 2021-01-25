Bridge and Tunnel (EPIX) Created, written, produced & directed by Edward Burns Premieres 1/24/21
Bridge and Tunnel (EPIX) Created, written, produced & directed by Edward Burns Premieres 1/24/21
Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town.
Erica Hernandez (Hollywood Fringe, Brittany Runs a Marathon) joins the cast in a recurring role as "Genie," the fun-loving and sassy sister of "Jimmy" (Sam Vartholomeos). She and her best friend Lizzie (Barrett Wilbert Reed) dream of rock stardom for their all-girl punk band, Wildfire. (Hernandez is repped by Gersh and Mosaic.) Headshot can be found HERE.
In addition to Hernandez, the series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel's Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife) Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls on Broadway).
In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College).
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Barrett Wilbert Weed as Lizzie
· Brian Muller as Pags
· Caitlin Stasey as Jill
· Edward Burns as Artie
· Erica Hernandez as Genie
· Gigi Zumbado as Tammy
· Isabella Farrell as Stacey
· JanLuis Castellanos as Mikey
· Sam Vartholomeos as Jimmy
CREW INFORMATION:
· Aaron Lubin as EP
· Edward Burns as CRTR/DIR/EP
· Lori Keith Douglas as EP
This premiered Sunday night on EPIX. It’s a 6 episode season. It was supposed to be 8, but got condensed because of Covid protocols.
It looks pretty good. I noticed it on the EPIX app tonight. The episodes are only 30 minutes.
Burns has a supporting role in it. Don’t know how many of you here have Epix. I assume not many.
I like things set in the 1980s, so I’ll give this a watch.
