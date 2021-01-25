Bridge and Tunnel (EPIX)  Created, written, produced & directed by Edward Burns  Premieres 1/24/21

This premiered Sunday night on EPIX. It’s a 6 episode season. It was supposed to be 8, but got condensed because of Covid protocols.It looks pretty good. I noticed it on the EPIX app tonight. The episodes are only 30 minutes.Burns has a supporting role in it. Don’t know how many of you here have Epix. I assume not many.I like things set in the 1980s, so I’ll give this a watch.