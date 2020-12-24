TV Shows With Such Glaring Holes They Ruin Everything Else
TV Shows With Such Glaring Holes They Ruin Everything Else
Inspired by the Movie thread of the same name, I was thinking about some TV shows with a major problem in the center that it's hard to get around.
Obviously everyone starts with Gilligan's Island. You could do an entire thread on that. The premise is so ridiculous and it's been nit picked to death, but it's still funny to think how absurd it is that these people were going on a three hour tour with luggage.
One that I have been thinking about recently is Sex and the City. My daughter is working her way through the show now and it hit me again : Carrie's job is writing a column for a New York paper about sex. She is apparently writing about her boyfriends and her best friends' sex lives and yet nobody has an issue with her doing weekly columns about who her friends are sleeping with and their weird sexual proclivities? That would be a good way to quickly lose all of your friends, or at least all except Samantha. Did they ever address this on the show?
