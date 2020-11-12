Movies with such glaring holes they ruin everything else

Plot holes are a fact of movies but every now and then you get one so bad it just kills suspension of disbelief for you. What movies fall into this category for you?



* Star Trek: Wrath of Khan - How could the Federation not know Ceti Alpha Six blew up? They knew about Praxis immediately in ST IV. Or how did Checkov's ship not notice a missing planet and a debris field? This one is so glaring and it drives me crazy how Trek fanboys go on about how great WoK is. Other than Spock's sacrifice and the sub battle-inspired climax the movie is a scenery chewing contest between Shatnet and Montalban.



* Crimson Tide - A lot of problems with this one. Hackman's character was so out of control in contrast to Scott Glenn in The Hunt for Red October. Navy people have pointed out the petty officer who had the heart attack and the chief of the boat would never be allowed on a sub to begin with because they were so obese. But the clincher was the XO insisting on floating the bouy to get the EAM because they were too deep from hiding from the Akula. But they were prepping to launch anyway and had to come shallow to launch, so they would have come up and gotten the EAM anyway. So all he had to do was be patient and wait. But the whole story is predicated on floating the bouy, the winch seizing and giving them away, and everything that followed.



