Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
THE SANCTUARY Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Books home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn.
Written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon Schultz. Directed by Jonathan Frakes.
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
I'm still loving this season, but I wonder how many times Admiral Vance will be burned by Saru and the Discovery crew before he just locks them all up.
Djaria - sorry I started a thread on this, I jumped the gun! Didn't mean to usurp your territory. Just call me Michael Burnham.
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
I still enjoy the show but I have a hard time believing this 900+ year future. Ships have evolved to have "organic hulls", which they were able to retrofit onto Discovery seemingly overnight yet only the 900+ year old Discovery tech could send that signal to save Book's planet? Their future tech wasn't enough to send some small probe into orbit to do the same thing? Super advanced defense system which can withstand a long attack from a ship in orbit but can't launch a probe to relay a signal back to the planet?
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
Yeah, I wondered about that. It would have made sense if they somehow explained that there was some now-forgotten 22nd Century tech that allowed them to do this.
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
I just want more future tech. Show me all the cool shit that has been invented!
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
Another thing I mentioned to my wife during a scene with Michael and Book walking through the ship; if everyone has those personal teleporters, why does anyone walk anywhere, even within a ship?
It's too bad since Frakes directed this one. I want to love it but I didn't. They seem conflicted by having this future actually be the future or some post-apocalyptic anti-world where tech has been lost to time.
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E08) -- "The Sanctuary" -- 12/3/20
why is Ren the only one outside the Emerald Chain who knows that the Chain is running low on dilithium? It would be impossible to contain a secret like that.
