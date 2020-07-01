Strike Back (Cinemax) -- Season 7 -- The Final Season (again) -- premieres 2/14/20
Strike Back (Cinemax) -- Season 7 -- The Final Season (again) -- premieres 2/14/20
One last shot. The final season of Strike Back begins February 14 on Cinemax.
The action-packed CineMax drama series STRIKE BACK will return for its seventh and final season FRIDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on CINEMAX.
The series will also be available on MAX GO, CineMax On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.
Starring Warren Brown ("Luther," "The Dark Knight Rises"), Daniel MacPherson ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Alin Sumarwata ("Neighbours," "Burning Man"), Jamie Bamber ("Battlestar Galactica," "Monday Mornings"), Varada Sethu ("Now Your See Me 2"), and new cast members Alec Secăreanu ("God's Own Country," "Baptiste") and Ivana Miličević (CINEMAX's "Banshee," "Gotham"), STRIKE BACK follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.
Last edited by dex14; 01-07-20 at 03:44 PM.
Re: Strike Back (Cinemax) -- Season 7 -- The Final Season (again) -- premieres 2/14/20
Wow, Ivana Milicevic in the trailer? Oh, I love her. Cool that they cast her in the final season.
Last edited by DJariya; 01-07-20 at 03:54 PM.
