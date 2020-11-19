Tiny Toons Looniversity (HBO Max & Cartoon Network)

The Tiny Toons Adventures reboot follow the characters comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher high-jinks learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the HBO Max/Cartoon NetworkBabs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the Acme Acres gang are back and headed to college. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have handed a two-season, straight-to-series order forfrom Warner Bros. Animation Amblin Television and returning executive producer Steven Spielberg.is one of several new series ordered by HBO Max following a restructuring, with Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, now also overseeing kids programming for HBO Max. The list also includesl from Genndy Tartakovsky and three projects from Mo Willems.Thereboot follow the characters comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher high-jinks learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes

So this is old, but I was watching some videos on YouTube and came across this news. Didnt see a thread for it here yet. Personally I likeda bit more than, but both are great.