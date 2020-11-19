Tiny Toons Looniversity (HBO Max & Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity (HBO Max & Cartoon Network)
So this is old, but I was watching some videos on YouTube and came across this news. Didnt see a thread for it here yet. Personally I liked Tiny Toon Adventures a bit more than Animaniacs, but both are great.
Tiny Toons Looniversity is one of several new series ordered by HBO Max following a restructuring, with Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, now also overseeing kids programming for HBO Max. The list also includes Unicorn: Warriors Eternal from Genndy Tartakovsky and three projects from Mo Willems.
The Tiny Toons Adventures reboot follow the characters comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher high-jinks learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.https://deadline.com/2020/10/tiny-to...ns-1234604528/
