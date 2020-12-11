Star Trek: Discovery (S3E05) -- "Die Trying" -- 11/12/20
DIE TRYING After reuniting with what remains of Starfleet and the Federation, the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew must prove that a 930 year old crew and starship are exactly what this new future needs.
Teleplay by Sean Cochran. Story by James Duff & Sean Cochran.
Directed by Maja Vrvillo.
