The Goldbergs (ABC) -- Season 8 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,789
Received 449 Likes on 337 Posts
The Goldbergs (ABC) -- Season 8 Thread
This premiered about a month ago. But, looks like no one took the initiative to make a thread. I saw Season 7 was bumped. So post here if you care to comment.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off