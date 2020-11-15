Falling Skies. remember that show?
Falling Skies. remember that show?
Anyone still remember Falling Skies a decade ago that was on TNT? It had Noah Wylie and Will Patton. The show was basically a homage to War of the Worlds post apocalyptic style. Show was pretty good
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
Yes. It started out good then got stupid as hell.
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
Yeah, it started off pretty good and then got progressively worse. Was ok.
Took place in the Boston area so I'm like, "Hey, that's where the Wonder Bread factory was!".
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
I didnt realize it had already been five years since it ended. Never watched it but I thought it looked decent for a cable sci-fi series.
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
