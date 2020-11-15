DVD Talk Forum

Falling Skies. remember that show?

Falling Skies. remember that show?

   
Old 11-15-20, 12:41 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Falling Skies. remember that show?
Anyone still remember Falling Skies a decade ago that was on TNT? It had Noah Wylie and Will Patton. The show was basically a homage to War of the Worlds post apocalyptic style. Show was pretty good
Old 11-15-20, 12:47 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
Yes. It started out good then got stupid as hell.
Old 11-15-20, 12:48 PM
  #3  
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 7,915
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
Yeah, it started off pretty good and then got progressively worse. Was ok.

Took place in the Boston area so I'm like, "Hey, that's where the Wonder Bread factory was!".
Old 11-15-20, 12:52 PM
  #4  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
I didnt realize it had already been five years since it ended. Never watched it but I thought it looked decent for a cable sci-fi series.
Old 11-15-20, 12:59 PM
  #5  
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
I didnt realize it had already been five years since it ended. Never watched it but I thought it looked decent for a cable sci-fi series.
It had a pretty good premise. But the final reveal as to why there was an alien invasion might be the most hilarious thing ever.
Old 11-15-20, 01:33 PM
  #6  
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Re: Falling Skies. remember that show?
good premise but man, it was a chore to get through.
