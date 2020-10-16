Grand Army (Netflix)

Quote: Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer

· Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam

· Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson

· Odessa A'zion as Joey Del Marco

· Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre



CREW INFORMATION:

· Beau Willimon as EP

· Jordan Tappis as EP

· Joshua Donen as EP

· Katie Cappiello as CRTR/EP/PLAY

· Nicolette Donen as EP

Beau Willimon, creator and EP of the US House of Cards, is an EP on this.Alan Sepinwall gave this a very good review."In its best moments, Grand Army enters rare air for high school shows, elevating surprisingly close to the genre's thoughtful standard-bearer, My So-Called Life."