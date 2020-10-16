Grand Army (Netflix)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,659
Likes: 0
Received 417 Likes on 292 Posts
Grand Army (Netflix)
Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer
· Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam
· Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson
· Odessa A'zion as Joey Del Marco
· Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre
CREW INFORMATION:
· Beau Willimon as EP
· Jordan Tappis as EP
· Joshua Donen as EP
· Katie Cappiello as CRTR/EP/PLAY
· Nicolette Donen as EP
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer
· Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam
· Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson
· Odessa A'zion as Joey Del Marco
· Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre
CREW INFORMATION:
· Beau Willimon as EP
· Jordan Tappis as EP
· Joshua Donen as EP
· Katie Cappiello as CRTR/EP/PLAY
· Nicolette Donen as EP
Alan Sepinwall gave this a very good review.
"In its best moments, Grand Army enters rare air for high school shows, elevating surprisingly close to the genre's thoughtful standard-bearer, My So-Called Life."
https://www.rollingstone.com/tv/tv-r...eview-1073948/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off