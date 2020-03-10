SNL 10/03/20 (S46E01) -- H: Chris Rock, MG: Megan Thee Stallion
Looks like its going to be live from Studio 8H.
SNL alumnus Chris Rock (starring in Fargo) is hosting.
Expect to see Biden (Jim Carrey) and Harris (Maya Rudolph) weekly as we roll up to and past Election Day.
... Ill pop the videos and running episode list here in a bit.
