The Vow (HBO) -- Documentary Series
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2007
Posts: 5,153
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
The Vow (HBO) -- Documentary Series
Is anyone following this doc about Nxivm?
I just don't understand how anyone with a functioning brain could buy any of that bullshit.
I just don't understand how anyone with a functioning brain could buy any of that bullshit.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off