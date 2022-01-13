Degrassi -- new series ordered at HBO Max
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,945
Likes: 0
Received 1,985 Likes on 1,368 Posts
Degrassi -- new series ordered at HBO Max
HBO Max has greenlit Degrassi, a new series adding to the teen drama franchise of the same name. Additionally, HBO Max secured the U.S. rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will become available on the streamer in spring 2022.
Over 10 episodes, Degrassi will chart the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart.
Degrassi is set to debut in 2023 and will be produced by franchise owner WildBrain and developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. The series will shoot in Toronto in summer 2022.
Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling, said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros. WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.
WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen added: Im delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for Degrassi, a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.
Now in its fourth decade, Degrassi is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation, said WildBrain president Josh Scherba. Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. Were delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassis legacy.
Azzopardi and Cohen said: What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. Were honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into peoples homes.
Azzopardi is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, Vanguarde Artists Management and Tara Kole. Cohen is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Vanguarde Artists Management and Tara Kole.
Over 10 episodes, Degrassi will chart the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart.
Degrassi is set to debut in 2023 and will be produced by franchise owner WildBrain and developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. The series will shoot in Toronto in summer 2022.
Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling, said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros. WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.
WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen added: Im delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for Degrassi, a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.
Now in its fourth decade, Degrassi is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation, said WildBrain president Josh Scherba. Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. Were delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassis legacy.
Azzopardi and Cohen said: What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. Were honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into peoples homes.
Azzopardi is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, Vanguarde Artists Management and Tara Kole. Cohen is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Vanguarde Artists Management and Tara Kole.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off