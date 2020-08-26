The Conners (ABC) - Season 3 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
The Conners (ABC) - Season 3 Thread
Saw a commercial for this tonight. Premieres on Wednesdays this Fall, new night. Didn't realize it was back in production and found this online. I get the no studio audience. But will they use a laugh track? And yes, I know a laugh track was mostly used before. But it will be strange with no laughing at all.
https://deadline.com/2020/08/the-con...ll-1203015179/v
https://deadline.com/2020/08/the-con...ll-1203015179/v
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off