What is the oldest thing on your DVR?
I thought this might be fun. We’ve had threads on what’s on it, how long take to watch, etc., but not this.
So, what is the oldest show/movie/special/other that still remains on your DVR?
And maybe a quick screenshot might be fun to see as well.
For me, and I have no idea when I’ll get to, but I will one day, hopefully. The below has been there since January 17, 2016. 4.5 years! Geez, that’s a lot. Who can beat it?
