The Right Stuff (Disney Plus Mini-Series)

The Right Stuff (Disney Plus Mini-Series)

   
08-20-20, 11:57 PM
The Right Stuff (Disney Plus Mini-Series)
I am a big fan of both the Tom Wolfe book and the flawed but thrilling movie adaptation. This looks to be potentially very good, despite the lack of star power. Sign me up! Comes out in October.

The Right Stuff, a Disney Plus eight-hour miniseries produced by Leonardo DiCaprios Appian Way, is based on Tom Wolfes best-selling book. Originally intended to be a National Geographic Channel presentation but then Disney+ stepped in, etc. It begins streaming on 10.9 with a two-hour opener, and continues with six one-hour episodes. It costars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin ODonoghue, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock and Michael Trotter.

