Conchata Ferrell dead at 77. (Two and a Half Men, Mystic Pizza, much more)
I'll love this show forever but I'm posting with sad news. Conchata Ferrell(Berta) has passed away at 77 after complications from Cardiac Arrest. She last worked on The Ranch.
https://deadline.com/2020/10/conchat...nOOPqWD9lUTf6E
Stellar example of a great character actress who just kept working and working over the course of a 40+ year career.
I've heard that her dying wish was that Berta not be recast in any reboot until a new president is elected.
I've heard that her dying wish was that Berta not be recast in any reboot until a new president is elected.
Sad news. RIP Conchata.
I think she deserves her own thread. Rip to a great character actor. I didnt even watch Two and Half Men. Mystic Pizza probably first exposure.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/13/a...rell-dead.html
