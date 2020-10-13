DVD Talk Forum

Conchata Ferrell dead at 77. (Two and a Half Men, Mystic Pizza, much more)

10-13-20, 03:53 PM
I'll love this show forever but I'm posting with sad news. Conchata Ferrell(Berta) has passed away at 77 after complications from Cardiac Arrest. She last worked on The Ranch.
https://deadline.com/2020/10/conchat...nOOPqWD9lUTf6E

10-13-20, 04:40 PM
Re: Two and a Half Men -- Now with Ashton Kutcher -- (CBS)
RIP Conchata Ferrell. A familiar face seen in so much of my TV viewing through the decades.
10-13-20, 04:42 PM
Re: Two and a Half Men -- Now with Ashton Kutcher -- (CBS)
Stellar example of a great character actress who just kept working and working over the course of a 40+ year career.

I've heard that her dying wish was that Berta not be recast in any reboot until a new president is elected.
10-13-20, 05:05 PM
Re: Two and a Half Men -- Now with Ashton Kutcher -- (CBS)
Sad news. RIP Conchata.
10-13-20, 07:48 PM
I think she deserves her own thread. Rip to a great character actor. I didnt even watch Two and Half Men. Mystic Pizza probably first exposure.




https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/13/a...rell-dead.html
10-13-20, 07:58 PM
Re: Conchata Ferrell dead at 77. (Two and a Half Men, Mystic Pizza, much more)
I posted about her in the Two and a Half Men Thread.
