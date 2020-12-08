Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) -- Sci-Fi series from EP Ridley Scott -- Premieres 9/3/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,153
Received 258 Likes on 194 Posts
Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) -- Sci-Fi series from EP Ridley Scott -- Premieres 9/3/20
Raised by WolvesFrom Executive Producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.
This is a 10 episode season.
Ridley Scott directed the 1st episode.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off