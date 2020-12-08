DVD Talk Forum

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) -- Sci-Fi series from EP Ridley Scott -- Premieres 9/3/20

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) -- Sci-Fi series from EP Ridley Scott -- Premieres 9/3/20

   
Raised by Wolves (HBO Max) -- Sci-Fi series from EP Ridley Scott -- Premieres 9/3/20


Raised by Wolves

From Executive Producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

This is a 10 episode season.

Ridley Scott directed the 1st episode.
