Rumor -- Catwoman Series starring Zoe Kravitz -- HBO Max

Rumor -- Catwoman Series starring Zoe Kravitz -- HBO Max

   
08-07-20
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,973
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
Rumor -- Catwoman Series starring Zoe Kravitz -- HBO Max
I have exclusively learned that another The Batman spin-off series is in development.

Warner Bros. Television is currently working on a Catwoman show for HBO Max. Not much is currently known about this series, outside of the fact that it is set in the same universe as the upcoming The Batman movie. Zoë Kravitz is expected to reprise her role as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

Yesterday, Hulu announced that their High Fidelity series would be prematurely ending after one season. While we currently do not know why the series was cancelled, it is likely Catwoman had a hand in this decision. Ultimately, I decided to wait until the fate of High Fidelity was determined first before running this scoop, which I knew about a month ago, in the case this Catwoman show fell apart.

It is possible that the series will be a prequel, exploring the character of Selina Kyle and her adventures that took place before she met Bruce and most other major characters in Gotham.

However, weve heard rumors about how Selina might not actually become Catwoman in The Batman. Because of this, we believe that this Catwoman show could be a sequel to The Batman, following Selinas transformation into the iconic villain/anti-hero known as Catwoman.

The Catwoman show will be joining the HBO Max prequel series focused on the Gotham Police Department, written by The Wolf of Wall Streets Terence Winter.

It is currently unknown when either series will start production. Matt Reeves The Batman is currently set to release on October 1, 2021.
https://www.thecinemaspot.com/2020/0...works-hbo-max/
