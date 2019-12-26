The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Season finale time already. These eight episodes went by way too fast. I cant wait for season two.
Episode 8 Synopsis:
The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
I told everyone baby Yoda accidentally slices his head off by a lightsaber...
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Loved the whole season and this episode you can tell was directed by Taika Waititi from the start (the beginning is hilarious). Its been decades since I did appointment television but this show is literally the first thing I watch after waking up on the day it drops. Thanks Mandalorian for helping to bring back that type of excitement to me.
Ill definitely need to watch the various SW animated series in the meantime before season 2!
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
This was a hell of a great episode. The last few were real good. Glad we got off that solving a crime in one show stuff from earlier this season.
The ending climax scene was pretty fucking awesome.
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
The family woke up @ 4AM to watch the last episode. Its been fun waking up this early, have breakfast, and enjoy the show. Excellent finish to the season with plenty of questions for the next one.
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
I’m sad to see IG-11 gone along with Kuiil but as others have said I can’t wait for S2. So was that a lightsaber that Moff Gideon had? Nice to see that the Jedi were finally name dropped.
The 2 biker scouts were Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally in case you were wondering. I like to think they did this scene for everyone who wondered what the Imperial troopers do on their down time
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Absolutely badass! The Darksaber is a pretty big part of Mandalorian lore, and it was featured a good bit in the last season or so of Rebels:
https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Darksaber
