DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19

   
Old 12-26-19, 05:37 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,958
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19


Season finale time already. These eight episodes went by way too fast. I cant wait for season two.

Episode 8 Synopsis:
The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.
Last edited by Mike86; 12-27-19 at 03:16 AM.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-26-19, 08:26 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,186
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
I told everyone baby Yoda accidentally slices his head off by a lightsaber...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 05:16 AM
  #3  
Member
 
Join Date: May 2018
Posts: 56
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Loved the whole season and this episode you can tell was directed by Taika Waititi from the start (the beginning is hilarious). Its been decades since I did appointment television but this show is literally the first thing I watch after waking up on the day it drops. Thanks Mandalorian for helping to bring back that type of excitement to me.

Ill definitely need to watch the various SW animated series in the meantime before season 2!
greydttwo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 06:14 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 2,932
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
This was a hell of a great episode. The last few were real good. Glad we got off that solving a crime in one show stuff from earlier this season.

The ending climax scene was pretty fucking awesome.
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 06:30 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
mapasu's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: FL
Posts: 1,295
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
The family woke up @ 4AM to watch the last episode. Its been fun waking up this early, have breakfast, and enjoy the show. Excellent finish to the season with plenty of questions for the next one.
mapasu is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 08:42 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 20,959
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
I’m sad to see IG-11 gone along with Kuiil but as others have said I can’t wait for S2. So was that a lightsaber that Moff Gideon had? Nice to see that the Jedi were finally name dropped.

The 2 biker scouts were Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally in case you were wondering. I like to think they did this scene for everyone who wondered what the Imperial troopers do on their down time
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 08:52 AM
  #7  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,800
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Darksaber!!!
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 09:26 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Tom Banjo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2001
Location: Auburn, AL
Posts: 3,724
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Absolutely badass! The Darksaber is a pretty big part of Mandalorian lore, and it was featured a good bit in the last season or so of Rebels:
https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Darksaber
Tom Banjo is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.