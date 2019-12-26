Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 8: Redemption (S1E8) - 12/27/19

I’m sad to see IG-11 gone along with Kuiil but as others have said I can’t wait for S2. So was that a lightsaber that Moff Gideon had? Nice to see that the Jedi were finally name dropped.The 2 biker scouts were Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally in case you were wondering. I like to think they did this scene for everyone who wondered what the Imperial troopers do on their down time