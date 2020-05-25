Finally got a good cable/internet deal with Spectrum.

The park just signed a contract with Spectrum giving new and current subscribers 200+ channels of cable with 2 cable boxes and access to Spectrum TV app along with internet for 60 dollars (including tax).



I have the gold package so I will have to pay the difference to Spectrum while the 60 dollars goes to the Park.



I don't know the length of the contract but it's supposed to start tomorrow with the first billing due on July 1st.