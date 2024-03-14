DVD Talk Forum

Manhunt (Apple TV+) - John Wilkes Booth / Lincoln limited series - premieres 3/15/24

A conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. This is the astonishing story of the high-stakes hunt for John Wilkes Booth. Manhunt, a limited series, comes to Apple TV+ March 15.

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincolns assassination. The seven-part limited series stars Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones, Outlander), and is created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Emmy nominee Carl Franklin (Dahmer  Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One False Move, Devil in a Blue Dress) directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series.

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle (Tetris, The Plot Against America), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damian OHare (Hatfields & McCoys), Glenn Morshower (The Resident), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Matt Walsh (Veep) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

Manhunt is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Monica Beletsky, Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry executive produce. Swanson, author of Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.
