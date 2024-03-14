Manhunt (Apple TV+) - John Wilkes Booth / Lincoln limited series - premieres 3/15/24
Manhunt (Apple TV+) - John Wilkes Booth / Lincoln limited series - premieres 3/15/24
A conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. This is the astonishing story of the high-stakes hunt for John Wilkes Booth. Manhunt, a limited series, comes to Apple TV+ March 15.
Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincolns assassination. The seven-part limited series stars Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones, Outlander), and is created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Emmy nominee Carl Franklin (Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, One False Move, Devil in a Blue Dress) directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series.
Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle (Tetris, The Plot Against America), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damian OHare (Hatfields & McCoys), Glenn Morshower (The Resident), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Matt Walsh (Veep) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).
Manhunt is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Monica Beletsky, Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry executive produce. Swanson, author of Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.
