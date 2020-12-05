The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC

this just aired on ABC. i know too late to party, but this will be on demand, it might show again or seek it out!! but on ABC and it was the entire life and career with the best talent and all the talent, even Julie Andrews and recluse Richard Gere spoke. 3 Oscar winners, 2 that he catapulted in Hathaway and Roberts. and had no idea Hector Elizando was in 18 of Garry's movies. just an amazing tribute, informative, bts, intimate portrait of a genius. see this as soon as possibly can. you won't be sorry!