DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC

   
Old 05-12-20, 08:58 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,479
Received 43 Likes on 37 Posts
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC
this just aired on ABC. i know too late to party, but this will be on demand, it might show again or seek it out!! but on ABC and it was the entire life and career with the best talent and all the talent, even Julie Andrews and recluse Richard Gere spoke. 3 Oscar winners, 2 that he catapulted in Hathaway and Roberts. and had no idea Hector Elizando was in 18 of Garry's movies. just an amazing tribute, informative, bts, intimate portrait of a genius. see this as soon as possibly can. you won't be sorry!
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-12-20, 09:15 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 3,671
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC
Just watched it. Excellent, -some good laughs, and at times very touching. I never realized just how many films Marshall made.
DWilson is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.