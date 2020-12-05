The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC
this just aired on ABC. i know too late to party, but this will be on demand, it might show again or seek it out!! but on ABC and it was the entire life and career with the best talent and all the talent, even Julie Andrews and recluse Richard Gere spoke. 3 Oscar winners, 2 that he catapulted in Hathaway and Roberts. and had no idea Hector Elizando was in 18 of Garry's movies. just an amazing tribute, informative, bts, intimate portrait of a genius. see this as soon as possibly can. you won't be sorry!
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 3,671
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: The Happy Days of Garry Marshall --> 5/12/20 --> ABC
Just watched it. Excellent, -some good laughs, and at times very touching. I never realized just how many films Marshall made.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off