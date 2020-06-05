White Collar may return
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,554
Received 132 Likes on 109 Posts
White Collar may return
https://tvline.com/2020/05/06/white-...h6QnTM5-5aUobA
I could see USA doing something similar to what Psych is doing. Maybe a 2 hour TV movie.
Is the con back on?
Culminating a week of teasey, entertaining exchanges on social media with various White Collar cast members, series creator Jeff Eastin revealed that there is a plan to bring back the USA Network drama in some form.
Had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back, Eastin shared Wednesday on Twitter. So, as Mozzie might say, To quote Steve Harvey, The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. Its time to hustle. Bomer responded with 🧐👍.
Eastins hint of a revival comes on the heels of the news that Bomer and White Collar costars Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason, Willie Garson, Sharif Atkins, Tiffani Thiessen and Hilarie Burton will virtually reunite via the Stars in the House YouTube channel on Thursday, May 7 at 8/7c (in support of The Trevor Project).
Eastin last month tweeted out a photo of one of master grifter Neal Caffreys fedoras, saying: Its right here waiting for you. Time to get Neal out of retirement . Bomer in turn replied, Lets do it!, while DeKay said, Im on board for a plane bound for Paris! a reference to how the blue sky series ended back in December 2014.
TVLine has reached out to USA Network for comment on what Eastin is teasing.
Culminating a week of teasey, entertaining exchanges on social media with various White Collar cast members, series creator Jeff Eastin revealed that there is a plan to bring back the USA Network drama in some form.
Had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back, Eastin shared Wednesday on Twitter. So, as Mozzie might say, To quote Steve Harvey, The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. Its time to hustle. Bomer responded with 🧐👍.
Eastins hint of a revival comes on the heels of the news that Bomer and White Collar costars Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason, Willie Garson, Sharif Atkins, Tiffani Thiessen and Hilarie Burton will virtually reunite via the Stars in the House YouTube channel on Thursday, May 7 at 8/7c (in support of The Trevor Project).
Eastin last month tweeted out a photo of one of master grifter Neal Caffreys fedoras, saying: Its right here waiting for you. Time to get Neal out of retirement . Bomer in turn replied, Lets do it!, while DeKay said, Im on board for a plane bound for Paris! a reference to how the blue sky series ended back in December 2014.
TVLine has reached out to USA Network for comment on what Eastin is teasing.
I could see USA doing something similar to what Psych is doing. Maybe a 2 hour TV movie.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off