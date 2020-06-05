DVD Talk Forum

White Collar may return

White Collar may return

   
White Collar may return
https://tvline.com/2020/05/06/white-...h6QnTM5-5aUobA


Is the con back on?

Culminating a week of teasey, entertaining exchanges on social media with various White Collar cast members, series creator Jeff Eastin revealed that there is a plan to bring back the USA Network drama in some form.

Had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back, Eastin shared Wednesday on Twitter. So, as Mozzie might say, To quote Steve Harvey, The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. Its time to hustle. Bomer responded with 🧐👍.

Eastins hint of a revival comes on the heels of the news that Bomer and White Collar costars Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason, Willie Garson, Sharif Atkins, Tiffani Thiessen and Hilarie Burton will virtually reunite via the Stars in the House YouTube channel on Thursday, May 7 at 8/7c (in support of The Trevor Project).



Eastin last month tweeted out a photo of one of master grifter Neal Caffreys fedoras, saying: Its right here waiting for you. Time to get Neal out of retirement. Bomer in turn replied, Lets do it!, while DeKay said, Im on boardfor a plane bound for Paris!  a reference to how the blue sky series ended back in December 2014.

TVLine has reached out to USA Network for comment on what Eastin is teasing.





I could see USA doing something similar to what Psych is doing. Maybe a 2 hour TV movie.
