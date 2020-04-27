Love, Victor (Hulu) -- Love, Simon spinoff -- premieres 6/19/20

Quote:

Theres a first time for everything Check out the VERY FIRST clip of Love, Victor.

Love, Victor premieres June 19  only on Hulu.



ABOUT LOVE, VICTOR

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. The 10-episode dramedy explores Victors colorful and complex world, from his loving family, to his new friends and first crushes.