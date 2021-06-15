DVD Talk Forum

Time (BBC) -- S: Sean Bean, Stephan Graham

Time (BBC) -- S: Sean Bean, Stephan Graham

   
06-15-21, 08:51 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Time (BBC) -- S: Sean Bean, Stephan Graham
Outstanding prison drama. I believe it's a stand alone limited series (just 3 episodes). But was a ratings smash in the UK so I expect more. Both Bean and Graham turn in stellar performances.

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-r...box=1623051583

https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/time-review-bbc/
06-15-21, 09:12 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Re: Time (BBC) -- S: Sean Bean, Stephan Graham
Has it aired in the States? If not, I'll just wait until it hits BBC America.
