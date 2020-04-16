DVD Talk Forum

Justice League Dark project (HBO Max)

Justice League Dark project (HBO Max)

   
Justice League Dark project (HBO Max)
https://www.darkhorizons.com/hbo-max...hining-series/

WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max has handed out a straight-to-series orders for three projects – “Duster”, a “The Shining” spin-off series called “Overlook,” and a “major series” based on DC Comics characters in the “Justice League Dark” universe.

All three shows will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams, his wife and Bad Robot partner Katie McGrath, and Warner Bros. TV Group.

Abrams and LaToya Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) co-write “Duster” which is set in the 1970s Southwest and revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

The ten-episode “Overlook” features iconic characters from the horror thriller and explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) will write and executive produce with the project opening a mini writers room to get a jump on scripts.

Details of the “Justice League Dark” project are under wraps. The comic boasted a team featuring magic-based characters such as Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing and John Constantine. Warners has attempted to get a big-screen version going but never managed it.

These are the first three series to stem from Bad Robot’s newest overall deal with Warners. HBO Max is poised to launch at a date to be determined in May.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/16/2...anti-dc-comics


Oh hell yeah.
Re: Justice League Dark project (HBO Max)
It wouldn't surprise me if Swamp Thing is a part of this JL Dark. They spent a fortune on the costume and no one really had an issue with the character itself on his short-lived streaming series.
Re: Justice League Dark project (HBO Max)
I really hate the "Justice League Dark" name that DC started using for the DCU-Vertigo legacy characters, but a project using them all could be pretty awesome.

I was really hoping that DC's streaming service (that runs Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing, before it was cancelled) would do something big with all of those old Vertigo (and adjacent) characters: Hellblazer, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, Shade the Changing Man, Animal Man, Zatanna, Phantom Stranger, Spectre, Madame Xanadu, and whoever else they have lurking in the shadows.
Re: Justice League Dark project (HBO Max)
yes!
