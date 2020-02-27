DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Picard - The Impossible Box (S1E6) - 2/27/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Picard - The Impossible Box (S1E6) - 2/27/20

   
Old 02-27-20, 02:58 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,380
Received 38 Likes on 37 Posts
Star Trek: Picard - The Impossible Box (S1E6) - 2/27/20

Synopsis:
Picard and the crew track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, resurfacing haunting memories for Picard. Meanwhile, Narek believes he finally found a way to safely exploit Soji for information.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Magicians (SYFY) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/15/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.