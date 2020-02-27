Star Trek: Picard - The Impossible Box (S1E6) - 2/27/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Trek: Picard - The Impossible Box (S1E6) - 2/27/20
Synopsis:
Picard and the crew track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, resurfacing haunting memories for Picard. Meanwhile, Narek believes he finally found a way to safely exploit Soji for information.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off