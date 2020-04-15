View Poll Results: Who is the best character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
Buffy Summers
0
0%
Xander Harris
0
0%
Willow Rosenberg
0
0%
Rupert Giles
0
0%
Cordelia Chase
0
0%
Angel
0
0%
Spike
0
0%
Anya Jenkins
0
0%
Dawn Summers
0
0%
Daniel "Oz" Osbourne
0
0%
Tara Maclay
0
0%
Riley Finn
0
0%
Faith Lehane
0
0%
Joyce Summers
0
0%
Drusilla
0
0%
Andrew Wells
0
0%
Jenny Calendar
0
0%
Mayor Richard Wilkins
0
0%
Glory
0
0%
Jonathan Levinson
0
0%
Harmony Kendall
0
0%
Robin Wood
0
0%
Kennedy
0
0%
Wesley Wyndam-Pryce
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Best Buffy the Vampire Slayer Character
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off