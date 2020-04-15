Outer Banks (Netflix) -- premieres 4/15/20

Quote:

Four friends. One summer. And $400 million in gold. Outer Banks is coming to Netflix April 15.



Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Austin North as Topper

· Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

· Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

· Chase Stokes as John B

· Drew Starkey as Rafe

· Jonathan Daviss as Pope

· Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

· Madison Bailey as Kiara

· Rudy Pankow as JJ



CREW INFORMATION:

· Jonas Pate as CRTR/EP

· Josh Pate as CRTR/EP

· Shannon Burke as CRTR/EP

