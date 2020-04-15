DVD Talk Forum

Outer Banks (Netflix) -- premieres 4/15/20

Outer Banks (Netflix) -- premieres 4/15/20

   
04-02-20
Outer Banks (Netflix) -- premieres 4/15/20



Four friends. One summer. And $400 million in gold. Outer Banks is coming to Netflix April 15.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Austin North as Topper
· Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron
· Charles Esten as Ward Cameron
· Chase Stokes as John B
· Drew Starkey as Rafe
· Jonathan Daviss as Pope
· Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
· Madison Bailey as Kiara
· Rudy Pankow as JJ

CREW INFORMATION:
· Jonas Pate as CRTR/EP
· Josh Pate as CRTR/EP
· Shannon Burke as CRTR/EP
