Dear Edward (Apple TV+) - EP: Katims, S: Britton, Schilling, O'Brien - premieres 2/3/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,383
Likes: 0
Received 3,363 Likes on 2,288 Posts
Apples "Dear Edward, the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitanos bestselling and acclaimed novel today unveiled its trailer at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and newcomer Colin OBrien, Dear Edward will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.
Hailing from Apple Studios and adapted from Napolitanos bestselling, acclaimed novel of the same name, Dear Edward is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.
Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by OBrien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The series reunites Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on "Friday Night Lights, who stars alongside Schilling, OBrien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.
Dear Edward is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens, who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,335
Received 2,264 Likes on 1,665 Posts
Re: Dear Edward (Apple TV+) - EP: Katims, S: Britton, Schilling, O'Brien - premieres 2/3/23
I'm a big fan of Jason Katims. But, he hasn't had a hit series since Parenthood. Most of the stuff he's done lately has only lasted 1-2 seasons.
I watched that trailer and it looks like it could be a compelling show. I'll check it out if I have time. Connie Britton will get me to check it out.
