Taxi show reunion on youtube #starsinthehouse

I got an email about a youtube show that's been going on for 2 weeks, I believe. The hosts are partners Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, and they are interviewing different people from Broadway, which is entertaining enough, but this week they had the cast of Taxi.I've watched two other episodes, and they are really fun and the music they play is awesome, especially if you're into Broadway.ETA: Interview begins around 13:00