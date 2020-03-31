DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Taxi show reunion on youtube #starsinthehouse

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Taxi show reunion on youtube #starsinthehouse

   
Old 03-31-20, 02:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 2,542
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Taxi show reunion on youtube #starsinthehouse
I got an email about a youtube show that's been going on for 2 weeks, I believe. The hosts are partners Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, and they are interviewing different people from Broadway, which is entertaining enough, but this week they had the cast of Taxi.
I've watched two other episodes, and they are really fun and the music they play is awesome, especially if you're into Broadway.


ETA: Interview begins around 13:00
Last edited by Neitzl; 03-31-20 at 02:22 PM.
Neitzl is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-31-20, 02:11 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,033
Received 148 Likes on 100 Posts
Re: Taxi show reunion on youtube #starsinthehouse
Cool, I will watch that.

If there are any discrepancies in the stories, believe Marilu Henner. She is one of those people with perfect recall. I find that so fascinating.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Last Show You Binged?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.