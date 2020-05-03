Zero zero zero - Amazon
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Zero zero zero - Amazon
Couldn't find a thread on this, so much content out there....
started this and it's pretty good so far
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8332438/
zeroZeroZero is a crime drama television series created by Stefano Sollima, Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz for Sky Atlantic, Canal+and Prime Video. It is based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano.[1][2] The series stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaanand Gabriel Byrne as the Lynwood family, controlling an international shipping company which acts as cocaine broker between Mexican and Italian organized crime.[3]
ZeroZeroZero
Crime drama
Created by
by Roberto Saviano Directed by
No. of episodes 8 (list of episodes) Production Executive producer(s)
present External links WebsiteThe world premiere of ZeroZeroZero was on 5 September 2019 at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, where the first two episodes were screened out of competition.[4] The series premiered on television on 14 February 2020 on Sky Atlanticin Italy
started this and it's pretty good so far
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8332438/
zeroZeroZero is a crime drama television series created by Stefano Sollima, Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz for Sky Atlantic, Canal+and Prime Video. It is based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano.[1][2] The series stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaanand Gabriel Byrne as the Lynwood family, controlling an international shipping company which acts as cocaine broker between Mexican and Italian organized crime.[3]
ZeroZeroZero
Crime drama
Created by
- Stefano Sollima
- Leonardo Fasoli
- Mauricio Katz
by Roberto Saviano Directed by
- Stefano Sollima
- Janus Metz
- Pablo Trapero
- Andrea Riseborough
- Dane DeHaan
- Giuseppe De Domenico
- Adriano Chiaramida
- Harold Torres
- Noé Hernández
- Tchéky Karyo
- Francesco Colella
- Diego Cataño
- Norman Delgadillo
- Nika Perrone
- Gabriel Byrne
- Claudia Pineda
- Érick Israel Consuelo
- Jesús Lozano
- José Salof
- Flavio Medina
- Víctor Huggo Martín
- Seydina Baldé
No. of episodes 8 (list of episodes) Production Executive producer(s)
- Riccardo Tozzi
- Gina Gardini
- Giovanni Stabilini
- Marco Chimenz
- Richard Middleton
- Matteo De Laurentiis
- Stefano Sollima
- Roberto Saviano
- Leonardo Fasoli
- Mauricio Katz
- Pablo Trapero
- Janus Metz
- Stefano Bises
- Fabrice de la Patelliere
- Pierre Saint-André
- Nils Hartmann
- Sonia Rovai
- Rola Bauer
- Jonas Bauer
- Paolo Carnera
- Romain Lacourbas
- Cattleya
- Bartleby Film
present External links WebsiteThe world premiere of ZeroZeroZero was on 5 September 2019 at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, where the first two episodes were screened out of competition.[4] The series premiered on television on 14 February 2020 on Sky Atlanticin Italy
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off