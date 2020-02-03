DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

1983 (Netflix)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

1983 (Netflix)

   
Old 03-02-20, 12:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
BearFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: Corinth, TX
Posts: 8,066
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
1983 (Netflix)
I finished Man in the High Castle and was looking for more alternative history shows, this came up. It was released in 2018, never heard of it before.

It is primarily in Polish (think there is a dubbing option, but I did subtitles).

Good show, in the alternate history, there were a series of attacks in Poland in 1983 and the Cold War never really ended and Poland became more of a power. A cop and a law student stumble on ye olde "dark secrets".

Even though the show is called 1983, it is primarily set in 2003.

Had some travelling last week and watched all 8 episodes in 2 days. Starts off a bit slow, but episode 3-on are pretty damned gripping. Hope there is a season 2 for this based on how season 1 ended.

Has some pretty good reviews

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/1983/s01

BearFan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Doctor Who (BBC America) -- Series 12 Discussion Thread -- Premieres 1/1/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.