1983 (Netflix)

I finished Man in the High Castle and was looking for more alternative history shows, this came up. It was released in 2018, never heard of it before.It is primarily in Polish (think there is a dubbing option, but I did subtitles).Good show, in the alternate history, there were a series of attacks in Poland in 1983 and the Cold War never really ended and Poland became more of a power. A cop and a law student stumble on ye olde "dark secrets".Even though the show is called 1983, it is primarily set in 2003.Had some travelling last week and watched all 8 episodes in 2 days. Starts off a bit slow, but episode 3-on are pretty damned gripping. Hope there is a season 2 for this based on how season 1 ended.Has some pretty good reviews