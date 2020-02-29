DVD Talk Forum

Poll: TNG Troi or Crusher

View Poll Results: Star Trek TNG: Troi or Crusher
Deanna Troi
1
100.00%
Beverly Crusher
0
0%
Other
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Old 02-29-20, 11:11 PM
Poll: TNG Troi or Crusher
In the spirit of Maryanne vs Ginger I chose Beverly Crusher. I prefer willowy redheads to, er, womanly brunettes.

Re-watching TNG on my favorite streaming service it is a lot is different than I remembered. Wesley is still annoying but I see him as an exposition device more than a character. I'm only in season 2 so I'm sure that opinion will change. I still hate Doctor Pulaski, making her antagonistic to Data sealed her fate.
Old 02-29-20, 11:25 PM
Re: Poll: TNG Troi or Crusher
Tasha for a crew member. But if anyone is eligible, then K'Ehleyr...

