Poll: TNG Troi or Crusher

In the spirit of Maryanne vs Ginger I chose Beverly Crusher. I prefer willowy redheads to, er, womanly brunettes.



Re-watching TNG on my favorite streaming service it is a lot is different than I remembered. Wesley is still annoying but I see him as an exposition device more than a character. I'm only in season 2 so I'm sure that opinion will change. I still hate Doctor Pulaski, making her antagonistic to Data sealed her fate.