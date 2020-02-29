View Poll Results: Star Trek TNG: Troi or Crusher
Deanna Troi
1
100.00%
Beverly Crusher
0
0%
Other
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Poll: TNG Troi or Crusher
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 312
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Poll: TNG Troi or Crusher
In the spirit of Maryanne vs Ginger I chose Beverly Crusher. I prefer willowy redheads to, er, womanly brunettes.
Re-watching TNG on my favorite streaming service it is a lot is different than I remembered. Wesley is still annoying but I see him as an exposition device more than a character. I'm only in season 2 so I'm sure that opinion will change. I still hate Doctor Pulaski, making her antagonistic to Data sealed her fate.
Re-watching TNG on my favorite streaming service it is a lot is different than I remembered. Wesley is still annoying but I see him as an exposition device more than a character. I'm only in season 2 so I'm sure that opinion will change. I still hate Doctor Pulaski, making her antagonistic to Data sealed her fate.
Last edited by DeFan; 02-29-20 at 11:22 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off