Cheer -- Netflix docuseries

TV Talk

Cheer -- Netflix docuseries

   
02-04-20, 08:45 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,565
Received 74 Likes on 58 Posts
Cheer -- Netflix docuseries




The stakes on the mat are high, but for these cheerleaders, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the athletes themselves.

From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflixs new documentary series "Cheer" follows the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Over the course of six episodes join the team members as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.

Cheer premieres on January 8, only on Netflix.
I watched this on a flight this weekend and thought it was really good. I have zero interest in cheerleading, but the athleticism on display here was pretty incredible. I'd definitely recommend this to anyone who is a fan of sports or coaching.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
02-04-20, 09:47 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 33,941
Received 16 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Cheer -- Netflix docuseries
Finished this a week or so ago. Since it's listed as Season 1 instead of Limited Series, I wonder if they're filming at Navarro or if they will pick another college. But you do tend to get attached to the team. Who can't cheer for Jerry?
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
