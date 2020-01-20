Don't F%*k With Cats (Netflix 2019)

I remember reading the original story a few years back, but never knew of the Internet folks who took it upon themselves to find this guy, and who did an amazing job in doing so.



Luka Rocco Magnotta without a doubt set out to murder and used movies as a reference point. It's a very well done documentary and seeing that he killed animals is awful. The people's reaction to this is stronger than anything, even the murder of Jun Lin.



Highly recommended for anyone that doesn't know the story or likes true life crime, but not easy going as I say for some people who are big animal lovers. It doesn't show much, but enough to make you sick to your stomach and wish this guy dead.