WeCrashed (Apple TV+) S: J. Leto, A. Hathaway (3/18/22)

Quote: Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

So this is the third Spring limited series about a Tech Company's crash after Super Pumped on Showtime about Uber and The Dropout on Hulu about Theranos.Note : BTW, I can't tell if the official title is WeCrashed or wecrashed, since both are listed on the official Apple TV+ site