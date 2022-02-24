DVD Talk Forum

WeCrashed (Apple TV+) S: J. Leto, A. Hathaway (3/18/22)

   
Old 02-24-22, 02:19 PM
Decker
 
WeCrashed (Apple TV+) S: J. Leto, A. Hathaway (3/18/22)
So this is the third Spring limited series about a Tech Company's crash after Super Pumped on Showtime about Uber and The Dropout on Hulu about Theranos.

Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Note : BTW, I can't tell if the official title is WeCrashed or wecrashed, since both are listed on the official Apple TV+ site
