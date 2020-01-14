Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies
Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies
Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies aged 51 in apparent suicide at his Los Angeles home
- Stan Kirsch, 51, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday
- The Los Angeles medical examiner ruled that Kirsch died by hanging
- Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kirsch's wife, Kristyn Green, found him hanging in their bathroom
- He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics
- Kirsch was best known for playing Richie Ryan in Highlander in the 1990s but also had appearances on General Hospital and an episode of Friends
- In addition to his acting credits, Kirsch was also a renowned LA acting coach
