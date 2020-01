Medical Police (Netflix) -- Childrens Hospital "spinoff" -- S: Hayes, Huebel

Quote:

From the creators of Childrens Hospital (starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes) comes the totally-not-a-spinoff Medical Police (also starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes.) When a mysterious illness threatens the fate of our planet and life as we know it, a cast of characters who have no business saving the world may be our only hope.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Erinn Hayes

Ken Marino

Lake Bell

Malin Akerman

Rob Corddry

Rob Huebel

Sarayu Blue



CREW INFORMATION:

Bill Benz as DIR

David Wain as CRTR/EP/DIR

Jonathan Stern as CRTR/EP

Krister Johnson as CRTR/EP

Rob Corddry as CRTR/EP