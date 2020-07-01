Medical Police (Netflix) -- Childrens Hospital "spinoff" -- S: Hayes, Huebel

Quote:

From the creators of Childrens Hospital (starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes) comes the totally-not-a-spinoff Medical Police (also starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes.) When a mysterious illness threatens the fate of our planet and life as we know it, a cast of characters who have no business saving the world may be our only hope.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Erinn Hayes

· Ken Marino

· Lake Bell

· Malin Akerman

· Rob Corddry

· Rob Huebel

· Sarayu Blue



CREW INFORMATION:

· Bill Benz as DIR

· David Wain as CRTR/EP/DIR

· Jonathan Stern as CRTR/EP

· Krister Johnson as CRTR/EP

· Rob Corddry as CRTR/EP