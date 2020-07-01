Medical Police (Netflix) -- Childrens Hospital "spinoff" -- S: Hayes, Huebel
#1
Medical Police (Netflix) -- Childrens Hospital "spinoff" -- S: Hayes, Huebel
From the creators of Childrens Hospital (starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes) comes the totally-not-a-spinoff Medical Police (also starring Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes.) When a mysterious illness threatens the fate of our planet and life as we know it, a cast of characters who have no business saving the world may be our only hope.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Erinn Hayes
· Ken Marino
· Lake Bell
· Malin Akerman
· Rob Corddry
· Rob Huebel
· Sarayu Blue
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bill Benz as DIR
· David Wain as CRTR/EP/DIR
· Jonathan Stern as CRTR/EP
· Krister Johnson as CRTR/EP
· Rob Corddry as CRTR/EP
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Erinn Hayes
· Ken Marino
· Lake Bell
· Malin Akerman
· Rob Corddry
· Rob Huebel
· Sarayu Blue
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bill Benz as DIR
· David Wain as CRTR/EP/DIR
· Jonathan Stern as CRTR/EP
· Krister Johnson as CRTR/EP
· Rob Corddry as CRTR/EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off