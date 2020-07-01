DVD Talk Forum

Giri/Haji (Netflix) -- S: Kelly Macdonald, Takehiro Hira -- premieres 1/10/20

   
Giri/Haji (Netflix) -- S: Kelly Macdonald, Takehiro Hira -- premieres 1/10/20




Bound by duty and lost in shame. A Tokyo police detective risks his job, family and honour as he travels to London in search of his long lost brother,unravelling the secret that tore them apart.
From the producers of Chernobyl.
Giri Haji on Netflix January 10.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Kelly Macdonald as Sarah
· Takehiro Hira as Kenzo Mori
· Yōsuke Kubozuka as Yuto Mori
· Will Sharpe as Rodney Yamaguchi

CREW INFORMATION:
· Chris Fry as EP
· Jane Featherstone as EP
· Joe Barton as CRTR/EP
· Julian Farino as DIR (Pilot)
· Piers Wenger as EP
Co-production with BBC and was released there last year.
