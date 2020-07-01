Giri/Haji (Netflix) -- S: Kelly Macdonald, Takehiro Hira -- premieres 1/10/20
Bound by duty and lost in shame. A Tokyo police detective risks his job, family and honour as he travels to London in search of his long lost brother,unravelling the secret that tore them apart.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Kelly Macdonald as Sarah
· Takehiro Hira as Kenzo Mori
· Yōsuke Kubozuka as Yuto Mori
· Will Sharpe as Rodney Yamaguchi
CREW INFORMATION:
· Chris Fry as EP
· Jane Featherstone as EP
· Joe Barton as CRTR/EP
· Julian Farino as DIR (Pilot)
· Piers Wenger as EP
