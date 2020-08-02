Robert Conrad dead at 84
Robert Conrad dead at 84
https://tvline.com/2020/02/08/robert...d-age-84-dies/
Veteran TV actor Robert Conrad has died, at age 84.
He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts, family spokesman Jeff Ballard said in a statement to People.com. No other details were immediately available.
Conrads long TV career began with one-shots on series such as Bat Masterson, Maverick and Lawman, before he co-starred opposite Anthony Eisley in the ABC detective series Hawaiian Eye, which ran for four seasons (from 1959-63). A few years later, he headed up The Wild Wild West, science fiction/Western series that ran on CBS for four seasons (and a long while later was turned into a big-budget feature flop by Will Smith).
Next up, Conrad played Major Greg Pappy Boyington on Baa Baa Black Sheep, while also costarring in NBCs Centennial miniseries. His other of many TV credits included A Man Called Sloane, High Mountain Rangers, Jesse Hawkes and High Sierra Search and Rescue . Most recently, he guested on a 1999 episode of Just Shoot Me, though it appears he is in the can a guest spot on the upcoming Nash Bridges reboot.
Conrad was also, quite famously, a fixture on the Battle of the Network Stars internetwork competition series, often serving as a most intimidating team captain, building off of his reputation as a pitchman for Eveready, where in a series of commercials he dared ya to knock the battery off his shoulder.
Re: Robert Conrad dead at 84
I always thought of him as the male version of Tony Curtis. I do think some of his tough guy schtick was short man's syndrome.
He was always great on the Battle of the Network Stars shows.
