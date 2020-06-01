What streaming services should do with series scheduling
What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I think everyone loves the "binge" model that the streamers provide but it forces them to just have this endless stream of new content which is difficult and prohibitively expensive to maintain.
I can see two models that could work better for the streamers but also keep subscriptions higher:
Model 1: Shows are still bingeable but not all at once. You would divide the series into groups of 3-4 episodes and drop them close together but where they overlap a month
Model 2: Create categories of shows and offer them with different streaming models. So as an example for Netflix they could:
1. Take their really elite and expensive shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher and move to a weekly model. Witcher hype would be huger (its already big) with a weekly release schedule
2. Take the second tier of shows and the medium expensive ones and use the semi-binge model above
3. Drop the lower cost, and less genre specific new shows in the old model
I think Model 2 would work really well. They would have some tentpole shows say 5 to 6 (easy for them to figure out ones) and then other more consumable content below it.
Thoughts?
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I think they already have different streaming models; perhaps it's only shows with international rights but I know some shows drop on a weekly basis instead of all at once.
I'm of the mind that doing it week to week generates at least a little more discussion/buildup, but I can understand why people like to binge. This works in a bad way for their anime, though, because you basically have to wait until the season is over and sometimes even longer for them to even release it, as opposed to the simulstreams pretty much all the other services do.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
Netflix has so many "original" shows that they just keep dropping the entire 10-12 episode seasons for, that they just got lost in the glut of content.
It just becomes impossible to keep up with all of them.
I do agree the bigger budget genre shows need a different approach if you want to keep buzz and interest going. Otherwise, within a month, no one will care about them and the "bingers" will move on to something else.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I think Netflix would benefit from having some shows drop weekly, but they are too far past the point of no return of changing their model, IMO. Binging is what they've built their brand on.
Hulu, on the other hand, does drop some shows weekly and you don't hear much about them. Their biggest show was The Handmaid's Tale and it isn't really making a splash anymore.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I think for higher profile shows Netflix could have gotten away with week to week content but its probably late to change it up now. I could see The Witcher working week to week, and had they released the Marvel shows week to week I think they would have worked too.
I much prefer week to week for most shows. Id rather watch a show for two to three months, let it set in a bit, and generate some good discussion versus watch everything in a day or two and then having to wait a year or more for another season.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I'm more interested in what benefits me, so I'm all for the dropping of seasons, in their entirety. Having said that, I'm not one that starts and stops my streaming services, based on when shows drop. The three services I have (Prime, Netflix, and Criterion) are permanent fixtures.
I just wish they'd allow us to kill any form of autoplay/autopreview, etc. It just pisses me off every time it happens.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
The problem right now is that Netflix purportedly bases popularity on you watching the show in its initial four weeks and watching it completely in that period.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I’m down for weekly releases of shows. I like bingeing, but I like discussing shows just as much. Weekly releases is much more conducive to that, and if a show gets buzz, people can catch up quickly and then join in the discussion. I don’t think Mandalorian would have had nearly the amount of buzz if it dropped all at once. I don’t even think it’s that good of a show, but weekly releases kept people talking about it, and about baby Yoda of course.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
^Okay, fair point. For releases in their entirety, I try to stay out of the threads discussing them until I'm done the season, as someone has probably buzzed through the episodes in a day.
I suspect many do this, as for weekly shows, the discussions tend to be more in-depth.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
Some of you are forgetting when House of Cards launched several years ago on Netflix , we tried to do episode threads. Nobody initiated any discussion in the individual threads. Most just waited until they finished all 13 episodes and commented in the last thread. How long did House of Cards stay relevant after it came out? 3 maybe 4 weeks? You exhaust yourself watching all 13 episodes in like 2 to 3 days, are you really going to analyze something that happened in episode 3 when your done? Chances are you’re not going to fucking remember that episode.
The binge model (dumping the entire season at once) is simply not practical for a message board like this to have in-depth discussion weekly. No one is ever on the same page. And when most people finish seasons, they move on.
The Mandalorian being weekly created weekly buzz and was talked about for the last 2 months. And look a puppet character is like the biggest thing in pop culture right now. This show came out 2 months ago.
The Witcher came out 18 days ago and hardly anyone is talking about it now.
One movie pundit who I follow on YouTube has received some requests to do a Witcher spoiler discussion? But he also asked what’s the point? Season was dumped weeks ago. Is it really practical for him to create a live video to talk about it when he has no idea who is watching, who finished the season and how to approach discussion.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
Some of you are forgetting when House of Cards launched several years ago on Netflix , we tried to do episode threads. Nobody initiated any discussion in the individual threads. Most just waited until they finished all 13 episodes and commented in the last thread. How long did House of Cards stay relevant after it came out? 3 maybe 4 weeks? You exhaust yourself watching all 13 episodes in like 2 to 3 days, are you really going to analyze something that happened in episode 3 when your done? Chances are youre not going to fucking remember that episode.
The binge model (dumping the entire season at once) is simply not practical for a message board like this to have in-depth discussion weekly. No one is ever on the same page. And when most people finish seasons, they move on.
The Mandalorian being weekly created weekly buzz and was talked about for the last 2 months. And look a puppet character is like the biggest thing in pop culture right now. This show came out 2 months ago.
The Witcher came out 18 days ago and hardly anyone is talking about it now.
One movie pundit who I follow on YouTube has received some requests to do a Witcher spoiler discussion? But he also asked whats the point? Season was dumped weeks ago. Is it really practical for him to create a live video to talk about it when he has no idea who is watching, who finished the season and how to approach discussion.
Amazon is doing the Wheel of Time as a TV series. It has a huge built in fan base from the books, and there were some polls that showed that it is Amazon's most anticipated show (even over the LOTR show). I think it is critical that Amazon releases the show weekly in my view. Look at the attention the Mandalorian got from a weekly (almost) release schedule.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
Drop the first three episodes at once for everybody to binge and go weekly after that. Stagger the release of new shows so there's a show to binge and 1-3 to follow. Once all shows are weekly people can binge all the new weekly episodes at one time. Using the Arrowverse for example
Week 1: Arrow 1-3
Week 2: Flash 1-3, Arrow 4
Week 3 Supergirl 1-3, Flash 2, Arrow 5
Week 4: Batwoman 1-3, Supergirl 2, Flash 3, Arrow 6
Week 5: People can binge all new weekly episodes at once until shows finish.
You get to binge and watch weekly both.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
This is a good point and a broader sense the streaming services NEED to get sustained discussion of their tentpole shows to keep subscribers and gain new ones.
Amazon is doing the Wheel of Time as a TV series. It has a huge built in fan base from the books, and there were some polls that showed that it is Amazon's most anticipated show (even over the LOTR show). I think it is critical that Amazon releases the show weekly in my view. Look at the attention the Mandalorian got from a weekly (almost) release schedule.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I like the binge model... can't stand the weekly model anymore. And one of my favorite shows is Power (weekly release on Starz), hell I loved Game of Thrones. But given the option I would binge watch in a heart beat. I don't even watch regular tv anymore. None of the new shows even remotely interest me.
I just like the control I have over binge watching. I can watch a hole series fast or take my time.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
I like the binge model... can't stand the weekly model anymore. And one of my favorite shows is Power (weekly release on Starz), hell I loved Game of Thrones. But given the option I would binge watch in a heart beat. I don't even watch regular tv anymore. None of the new shows even remotely interest me.
I just like the control I have over binge watching. I can watch a hole series fast or take my time.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
Since we still have network TV doing the weekly schedule, I much prefer having Netflix continue to drop whole seasons.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
If Netflix went to a weekly model, I'd just wait until the season ends and then binge them. Hell, I'm already behind on several Netflix (and Amazon) seasons that dropped over the last 3-4 months. That's what I do with Handmaids Tale on Hulu.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
The problem with the streaming model is TV series are now movie-length stories stretched to fill 8-12 episodes. If I see an interesting premise on a Netflix program and then see it's a season instead of a single movie, I don't bother with it.
re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling
