re: What streaming services should do with series scheduling

Some of you are forgetting when House of Cards launched several years ago on Netflix , we tried to do episode threads. Nobody initiated any discussion in the individual threads. Most just waited until they finished all 13 episodes and commented in the last thread. How long did House of Cards stay relevant after it came out? 3 maybe 4 weeks? You exhaust yourself watching all 13 episodes in like 2 to 3 days, are you really going to analyze something that happened in episode 3 when your done? Chances are you’re not going to fucking remember that episode.



The binge model (dumping the entire season at once) is simply not practical for a message board like this to have in-depth discussion weekly. No one is ever on the same page. And when most people finish seasons, they move on.



The Mandalorian being weekly created weekly buzz and was talked about for the last 2 months. And look a puppet character is like the biggest thing in pop culture right now. This show came out 2 months ago.



The Witcher came out 18 days ago and hardly anyone is talking about it now.



One movie pundit who I follow on YouTube has received some requests to do a Witcher spoiler discussion? But he also asked what’s the point? Season was dumped weeks ago. Is it really practical for him to create a live video to talk about it when he has no idea who is watching, who finished the season and how to approach discussion.