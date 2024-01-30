DVD Talk Forum

01-30-24, 05:00 PM
Join Date: Jan 2024
Posts: 3
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Streaming Advertising Companys
Does anyone understand how the streaming of advertisements is performed? I would like to know what companies are involved in the advert streaming.
As I understand it, there are third parties that handle it for the content providers ie Netflix, Hulu and all the others. I was told it is not done in house.

Thanks in Advance for any information.
01-30-24, 05:27 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,423
Received 319 Likes on 249 Posts
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
I recommend researching on the website Adweek, or maybe contacting them.

Adweek was a good resource for me during college (marketing / advertising major)
01-30-24, 05:58 PM
Join Date: Jan 2024
Posts: 3
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
Originally Posted by MLBFan24
I recommend researching on the website Adweek, or maybe contacting them.

Adweek was a good resource for me during college (marketing / advertising major)
01-30-24, 06:03 PM
Join Date: Jan 2024
Posts: 3
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
I am trying to figure out if there are any companies to invest in within this space.
Someone has to be a dominant provider along with a runner up etc.

I'll lookup adweek. Thanks

If anything else comes to mind just let me know. Much appreciate your reply.
01-30-24, 06:17 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,346
Received 300 Likes on 232 Posts
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
If I were an advertiser I would hate those countdowns that show onscreen during commercials. It has viewers watching those to see when theyll end rather than watching the ads.
