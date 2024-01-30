Streaming Advertising Companys
Streaming Advertising Companys
Does anyone understand how the streaming of advertisements is performed? I would like to know what companies are involved in the advert streaming.
As I understand it, there are third parties that handle it for the content providers ie Netflix, Hulu and all the others. I was told it is not done in house.
Thanks in Advance for any information.
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
I recommend researching on the website Adweek, or maybe contacting them.
Adweek was a good resource for me during college (marketing / advertising major)
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
I am trying to figure out if there are any companies to invest in within this space.
Someone has to be a dominant provider along with a runner up etc.
I'll lookup adweek. Thanks
If anything else comes to mind just let me know. Much appreciate your reply.
Re: Streaming Advertising Companys
If I were an advertiser I would hate those countdowns that show onscreen during commercials. It has viewers watching those to see when theyll end rather than watching the ads.
