View Poll Results: What are your main streaming devices that you use for movies and TV?
Roku
0
0%
Apple TV
0
0%
Amazon Fire Sticks
0
0%
Amazon Fire TV Cube
0
0%
NVidia Shield
0
0%
Smart TV apps
0
0%
Tablet (iPad, Amazon Fire, Android)
0
0%
Smart Phones (Android, Appple etc.)
0
0%
Lap Top PC or Google Chromebook
0
0%
Gaming Console (PS5, XBox)
0
0%
Android TV Box
0
0%
A Mac Desktop computer
0
0%
A Windows Desktop computer
0
0%
Google Chromecast
0
0%
Other - Something not listed
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
2024 - What are your streaming device for movies and television?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,595
Received 3,328 Likes on 2,407 Posts
2024 - What are your streaming device for movies and television?
I did a thread like this several years ago. But, it's a new year and I assume some of you have probably upgraded or changed devices in the years that have gone by.
I just bought a new 2022 Roku Ultra to replace a glitchy Roku soundbar that I had been using for the past year.
I also have an Apple TV 4K since I partially use their ecosystem for movies. I use an HDMI switch to go back and forth.
Also, I have a Amazon Fire 4K stick that I use for hotel rooms when I travel. And a iPad Air 2022 for when I am on a plane.
I just bought a new 2022 Roku Ultra to replace a glitchy Roku soundbar that I had been using for the past year.
I also have an Apple TV 4K since I partially use their ecosystem for movies. I use an HDMI switch to go back and forth.
Also, I have a Amazon Fire 4K stick that I use for hotel rooms when I travel. And a iPad Air 2022 for when I am on a plane.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off