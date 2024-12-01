2024 - What are your streaming device for movies and television?

I did a thread like this several years ago. But, it's a new year and I assume some of you have probably upgraded or changed devices in the years that have gone by.



I just bought a new 2022 Roku Ultra to replace a glitchy Roku soundbar that I had been using for the past year.



I also have an Apple TV 4K since I partially use their ecosystem for movies. I use an HDMI switch to go back and forth.



Also, I have a Amazon Fire 4K stick that I use for hotel rooms when I travel. And a iPad Air 2022 for when I am on a plane.









