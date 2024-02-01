Hulu Live Question
Hulu Live Question
i have Hulu Live and I want to cancel the Live and not my whole account, can anyone tell or show me have to do it please
its wont let me downgrade to the plan i want
Re: Hulu Live Question
Just log in via a browser (not the app), go to Manage My Account, and change your plan to the Hulu only option.
Re: Hulu Live Question
Just call Disney + customer service number. The rep can probably help you.
