Hulu Live Question

   
Old 01-02-24, 11:10 AM
Hulu Live Question
i have Hulu Live and I want to cancel the Live and not my whole account, can anyone tell or show me have to do it please

its wont let me downgrade to the plan i want
Last edited by lacubs; 01-02-24 at 11:28 AM.
Old 01-02-24, 11:13 AM
Re: Hulu Live Question
Just log in via a browser (not the app), go to Manage My Account, and change your plan to the Hulu only option.
Old 01-02-24, 11:54 AM
Re: Hulu Live Question
how do you do with the Disney Bundle ?
Old 01-02-24, 12:56 PM
Re: Hulu Live Question
Just call Disney + customer service number. The rep can probably help you.
Old 01-02-24, 04:28 PM
Re: Hulu Live Question
Originally Posted by DJariya
Just call Disney + customer service number. The rep can probably help you.
thanks i was hoping i could take of it online
