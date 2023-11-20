Are streaming services out of control?

A new one crops up everyday. I have nearly all of them and use some more than others, but each one is unique and have their owned movies and tv and whatnot. Each has at least one thing I watch or want to watch yada yada. But, its like addicting to have them all and have everything at the touch of a button. Its maddening sometimes, the choices. Anyway, its out of control imo.