So Long, Stitcher: SiriusXM to Shut Down Podcast App

Later this summer, Stitcher  one of the biggest podcast-listening apps  will be going silent after about 15 years. The Stitcher apps and web-streaming audio service will be shutting down on Aug. 29, 2023, according to a notice posted to its site Tuesday.



In the Stitcher Farewell notice, the service explains it this way: SiriusXM, the owner of Stitcher, is focused on incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business. Subscribers can listen to podcasts within the SiriusXM app and will see an all-new listening experience later this year.



The Stitcher name isnt totally disappearing, though: The company said it expect[s] to continue to operate our Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks that produce original podcast shows.