So Long, Stitcher: SiriusXM to Shut Down Podcast App

Quote:

Later this summer, Stitcher — one of the biggest podcast-listening apps — will be going silent after about 15 years. The Stitcher apps and web-streaming audio service will be shutting down on Aug. 29, 2023, according to a notice posted to its site Tuesday.



In the “Stitcher Farewell” notice, the service explains it this way: “SiriusXM, the owner of Stitcher, is focused on incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business. Subscribers can listen to podcasts within the SiriusXM app and will see an all-new listening experience later this year.”



The Stitcher name isn’t totally disappearing, though: The company said it “expect[s] to continue to operate our Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks” that produce original podcast shows.