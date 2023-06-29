So Long, Stitcher: SiriusXM to Shut Down Podcast App
I listen to 99% of my Podcasts on Stitcher, though admittedly it seems I'm in the minority on this. Anyway, it's about to go Bye Bye...
Later this summer, Stitcher one of the biggest podcast-listening apps will be going silent after about 15 years. The Stitcher apps and web-streaming audio service will be shutting down on Aug. 29, 2023, according to a notice posted to its site Tuesday.
In the Stitcher Farewell notice, the service explains it this way: SiriusXM, the owner of Stitcher, is focused on incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business. Subscribers can listen to podcasts within the SiriusXM app and will see an all-new listening experience later this year.
The Stitcher name isnt totally disappearing, though: The company said it expect[s] to continue to operate our Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks that produce original podcast shows.
